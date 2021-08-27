AUSTIN, Texas – The House advanced a controversial GOP elections bill late Thursday, ushering the legislation closer to becoming law after Democrats blocked it for weeks by fleeing the Capitol in a protest that drew national attention.
The bill passed 79-37 in a largely party line vote. One Republican, San Antonio Rep. Lyle Larson, voted no.
Republicans are fast tracking their priority bill with little over a week left in the special session. It still needs a final vote in the House on Friday. Then the Senate can agree with any changes or request a conference committee to find a compromise.
Broadly, Senate Bill 1 bans 24-hour and drive-through voting popular with communities of color, gives more protections to poll watchers and adds new requirements for assistants who help disabled Texans vote. Absentee voters would face new ID requirements, but could have a new avenue to fix any problems found with their mail-in ballots.
Republicans say the changes are needed to ensure election integrity and will simply make it harder to cheat.
But Democrats contend the result will make voting more difficult for Black, Latino, elderly and disabled Texans. They have likened the legislation to Jim Crow-era voter suppression.
With partisan tensions already inflamed over the five-week summer standoff, the all-day debate Thursday often turned bitter. Early on, Speaker Dade Phelan asked members to avoid using the word “racism,” a rule quickly flouted by a Democrat who emphasized the bill’s discriminatory potential.
Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, said the legislation reflects input from both Republicans and Democrats.
“All viewpoints have been and are being considered, regardless of party affiliation,” said Murr, the bill’s House sponsor.
The GOP-led House did approve amendments to address concerns raised by disability rights advocates and to strike some divisive sections, including a requirement that disruptive poll watchers first get a warning before they can be removed. Critics have cited fears that partisan poll watchers will harass or intimidate voters.
But Republicans then rejected almost every change proposed by Democrats, prompting Dallas Rep. Toni Rose to air her frustrations.
“It’s so disingenuous to me for you to make those comments when you have no intentions of trying to work with your colleagues,” she said.
Texas is one of several GOP-led states pushing to tighten election laws after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott named the elections legislation a priority and pledged to call special session after special session until it reaches his desk. Twice, House Democrats foiled its passage by fleeing the Texas Capitol and denying Republicans a quorum.
Now that the necessary numbers to conduct business are restored, another walkout seems unlikely.
At least 40 Democrats were on the floor Thursday to fight the elections bill, but several continued their boycott.
With options to block the bill dwindling, many Democrats are pinning their hopes on Congress adopting federal voting rights legislation that would supersede anything Republicans can get through the Legislature.
On Tuesday, the U.S. House passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act that would require states to get approval from the federal government before making changes to election laws. It faces an uphill climb in the U.S. Senate, where there is a 50-50 partisan split.
There were relatively few changes to the bill, except for a sweeping amendment by Murr that addressed some concerns by disability and civil rights advocates. One of the most significant is a requirement that election officials notify voters of any mistakes on their absentee ballot applications and give them a chance to fix it. Critics had warned the new ID requirements for mail-in voting increase the risk of errors and rejection.
Another GOP-backed change offered by Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, calls for audits of four random counties after presidential and midterm elections.
The legislation still bars the 24-hour and drive-through voting deployed by Harris County last year to make voting easier during the pandemic. Black, Latino, Asian and women voters made most use of the voting initiatives, according to county officials.
Poll watchers appointed by political parties and candidates would still have “free movement” in the polling place, with just the voting booth off limits. Election officials who obstruct their view could face penalties, including up to a year in jail time.
Democrats successfully added one amendment clarifying that nothing in the bill would restrict disabled voters from requesting reasonable accommodations they are entitled under federal or state law. But all their others failed, including efforts to make Election Day a holiday, let people with COVID-19 vote curbside, allow same-day voter registration and study the bill’s impact on different racial and ethnic groups.
The biggest fireworks came in debates over the bill’s potential for discrimination, with Republicans rejecting Democrats’ assertions it would suppress minority voters.
“I’m the grandson of immigrants,” said Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, who is of Lebanese descent. “I would never obviously suppress my own vote. This bill doesn’t doesn’t do that. Those are falsehoods.”
At the start of the day, Phelan told members he would appreciate them “not using the word racism.” But the request was soon ignored.
Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, pointed out that courts have repeatedly found that Texas voting laws intentionally discriminated against African Americans and Latinos.
“Intentional discrimination against people of a certain race, is that racism?” Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, asked him.
Phelan stepped in. “Ms. Hinojosa,” he said. “We can talk about racial impacts of this legislation without accusing members of this body of being racist.”
Hinojosa said she wasn’t accusing anyone, as some scattered applause broke out.
“Members,” Phelan interjected, “outbursts are inappropriate.”
