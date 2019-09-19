WATERTOWN — Along with the usual draw of the animals, playground, and green, open space, guests will have another reason to visit the Thompson Park Zoo and Conservancy on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Beginning at 1 p.m., rain or shine, the 20th annual First Frost Walk to benefit ACR Health will kick off, with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is ACR Health’s largest outreach and fundraising event in the north country.
Those registered will be part of 20-plus years of support for HIV/AIDS prevention and programming and help in leading the charge for LGBTQ equality and the fight against addiction and poverty.
The $25 registration includes free admission to the zoo as well as games and prizes. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go to support ACR Health’s programs and client support services in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties.
To register for the event, go to www.ACRHealth.org or call 800.475.2430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.