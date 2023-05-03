Earth broke grim records for melting glaciers, rising sea levels and ocean heat last year, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization.

The WMO’s annual State of the Global Climate report, which tracks climate indicators and impacts, cited a record high for ocean heat content in 2022. Some 58% of the ocean surface experienced at least one marine heat wave last year, the WMO said. Average global sea level also reached a record high in 2022; the WMO noted that the rate of average sea-level rise globally doubled between the decade spanning 1993 to 2002 and the decade ended in 2022.

