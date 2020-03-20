The Rock Church, located at Seaway Shopping Center, 22201 State Route 11, Watertown, will host a drive-in church service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, as people are encouraged to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. “We know this is very different, but we still want to see a place where people can bring the lost and the saints can be equipped,” Pastor Myron Jamerson said. “Declaring the gospel and truth of Jesus is our passion, even during this time of crisis.” There will be an electronic speaker outside the church, amplifying the voice of Pastor Jamerson, who will be inside. Guests will be able to see him through the glass, or by watching the service live on the church’s Facebook page. / The Rock Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.