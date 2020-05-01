WATERTOWN — City police have had no leads in their investigation of Rascal the dog, whose owner reported him missing in late March.
“The officer has it, but she hasn’t had any leads to follow up on,” Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. of the city police department said of the case on Friday.
Meanwhile, a co-owner of a local business, a dog lover, has offered an incentive in the drive to find Rascal. He’s offering a $500 cash reward for Rascal’s return to owner Worth M. Hurlbut Jr. of Gouverneur.
Mr. Hurlbut reported Rascal missing to authorities on March 25 when he discovered his 10-year-old dog gone from his vehicle after shopping at Tractor Supply in Watertown at the Raymour & Flanigan/Big Lots plaza. He assumes somebody opened the door. The vehicle was left unlocked.
Rascal had no ID on his collar or microchip embedded in him. Witnesses report a vehicle driving off with Rascal from the plaza area.
On Friday, Mr. Hurlbut said he had a few calls following a story in Thursday’s Watertown Daily Times about his wayward dog, but they didn’t involve Rascal.
“It wasn’t him,” Mr. Hurlbut said. “I’m still hoping.”
David McCabe, co-owner of McCabe’s Supply Inc., State Route 232, has offered a $500 reward to help locate Rascal.
“I got reading the article, and I go, ‘Geez — I know how that guy must feel when his dog comes up missing,’” Mr. McCabe said. “I’ve got a border collie. I’ve had him for a couple of years. He just about lives with me, on my job sites, in my truck and he sleeps in my bedroom.”
Mr. McCabe lost another border collie a few years ago when it escaped from his home by jolting open a door.
“He saw a jogger running down the other side of the road,” Mr. McCabe said. “He went to greet the guy and a car killed him. I was pretty broken-hearted. So I know how the guy feels. If I can help, I’m going to do it.”
Mr. McCabe called Mr. Hurlbut on Thursday and told him about the reward.
“He said, ‘Dave — I can’t repay you,’” Mr. McCabe said. “I said, ‘You don’t have to repay me. You’ll pay me enough if you find the dog.’”
People with leads about Rascal should call Mr. Hurlbut at 315-528-0758 or 315-287-1587 or Watertown City Police at 315-782-2233. Mr. Hurlbut has been running a classified ad in the Times for more than two months about Rascal. “He was like a son to me,” he said.
“If he (Mr. Hurlbut) has the dog, I’ll make sure they (the finder) get the 500 dollars, in cash,” Mr. McCabe said.
A witness told the Times earlier this week that she saw the dog on the street, dangerously in Arsenal Street traffic at times and dragging a leash. She left her business and went outside to try to bring the dog to safety. She said a car pulled up beside Perry Optical Vision II. It “slammed on brakes” and two men got out. The vehicle was described as an “older model gray car with repaired tail light.”
Another car arrived with two women in it, she said.
A woman who claimed she was one of the women in the second car wrote to a Times reporter on Thursday and said she and others chased Rascal, who she said crossed Arsenal Street four times, and at one point he made it to the Post Office on Commerce Park Drive.
The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said Rascal willingly got into the gray car.
