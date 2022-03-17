Theater where hundreds had sheltered wrecked in airstrike, Ukrainian officials say

This photograph taken on March 16, 2022, shows smoke rising after an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine. Several explosions rocked Kyiv early March 16, according to AFP journalists in the city. The blasts came as Russia intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which was placed under curfew late March 15 due to what its mayor called a “difficult and dangerous moment.” Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS