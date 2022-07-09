These machines to help people breathe were recalled a year ago; many still use them

Matthew Stone had been using a Philips CPAP machine, shown in foreground, for sleep apnea at his home in La Quinta. The 61-year-old counts himself as relatively lucky because he has been able to fall back on an old device from another manufacturer after a doctor recommended that he stop using his recalled machine. There is a recall of Philips ventilators, CPAP and BiPAP machines. Photo taken in La Quinta on June 16. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times