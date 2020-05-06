WATERTOWN — In a towering enterprise, the distinctive red roof at Asbury United Methodist Church is being replaced.
“It’s a big project and we’re hoping for some good weather,” said church trustee Dr. Glen D. Snell, a retired veterinarian.
The $500,000-plus project that will cover between 18,000 and 20,000 square feet of roof began Monday at the church, 327 Franklin St. The building was built in 1909 and expanded in 1914.
The first day of the project brought a discovery about the church’s highest peak — the roof section over its bell tower.
Mr. Snell said that workers from RSI Roofing, Gouverneur, had planned to use a 150-foot lift to reach the shingles covering the peak.
“But when you have to reach across the amount of roofing to get to the bell tower, the safety features in that piece of equipment will retract,” Dr. Snell said. “It’s made so it can’t be overbalanced.”
Those shingles could not be reached. The painting of the bell tower has also been put on hold.
The shingles on the peak, Dr. Snell said, are asbestos-based.
“They’ve been up there for over 100 years,” he said. “They’re sound. They’re not going anywhere. They’re doing fine. At this point, we’re not going to be able to remove them and replace them with a different type of material. We just thought it’d be a good time to do it when we had the lift in there working on the roof because the roof is in bad shape and that definitely needs to be repaired.”
Asbestos materials become a health issue when the material is damaged and its fibers become airborne. The Environmental Protection Agency in 1989 issued a rule banning most asbestos-containing products.
There is a small amount of asbestos shingles on the small tower, which covers the main entrance over corner of Sterling and Parker streets.
“Those will be removed and replaced with asbestos-free material,” Dr. Snell said. “But those are smaller, and lower. They can get to those, they think, with the 80-foot lift.”
On Tuesday, the stripping of the church roof began. Dr. Snell believes there are at least two layers of shingles, maybe three, on the roof that need to come off.
“We’ve got to strip everything and start with a new rain and moisture barrier and with new architectural shingles on top,” he said.
The roof has lots of valleys, with the seams at the bottom of the valleys covered by copper.
“We’re replacing that with heavy duty aluminum,” Dr. Snell said. “That was a cost factor, but it looks like it will work fine.”
It’s been at least 30 years since the church has seen new roof shingles.
“But we didn’t do the entire roof,” Dr. Snell said. “We did the part that slopes toward the bell tower. Some of the other sections have been there 50 years. But they’re very steep and shed water readily, but they do wear out with time, and that’s what happened.”
The new shingles, Dr. Snell said, will match the current color.
Work in the church’s attic was also part of the current capital campaign.
“It appears we’ve had some weakening of some areas,” Dr. Snell said. “Tony Machia of Capital Construction has put in some new beams inside the attic area to stabilize. Everything was put up over 100 years ago. There’s wood and there’s steel beams. But wood, with time, changes, and the tower takes a real beating in wind storms and rain. We’ve done that. It’s completed.”
Dr. Snell said that church members have been raising money for three years for the project.
“The donations and support for our capital campaign have been very strong,” he said.
Dr. Snell is one of nine church trustees. Each one, he said, bring different skills.
“We’ve all worked hard on this and toward this goal,” he said. “It feels good to finally have it come to fruition and seeing some work done because the main roof is desperate to be replaced.”
Dr. Snell anticipates the project to last anywhere from three weeks to a month. But as with any capital project, more surprises may be faced.
“We don’t know if we’re going to run into any damaged wood under the shingles that have to be repaired or replaced,’’ he said. “If we find any damaged wood, that’s not in the cost factor. There’s a couple of areas where that’s possible.”
n n n
Anyone interested in making a contribution to the project may send it to the church at 327 Franklin St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601. Please indicate that the contribution is for the capital campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.