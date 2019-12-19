This sponge lives by sipping sugar By JOANNA KLEINNew York Times Dec 19, 2019 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Nutrient-poor coral reef in waters off Heron Island on the Great Barrier Reef, where sponges such as this coral-excavating species, the brown patch at right, survive on the organic matter dissolved in surrounding seawater. Michelle Achlatis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New York Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nation And World Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News College basketball: Balanced Syracuse defeats Oakland for nonleague win In early days of Green Light Law, county clerks voice concerns about fraud City code enforcement supervisor retires New outpatient surgery center open in Potsdam Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign sees decline in donations High school roundup: Morrell paces Massena’s hockey victory over St. Lawrence Central Watertown Rapids sign former OFA pitching standout Baldwin College football: Syracuse’s early signing day class emphasizes size, world-wide talent Most Popular Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 11 Lake effect snow warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why Massena woman allegedly did $3k damage to truck using golf club, meat mallet Massena experiences minor earthquake Tuesday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.