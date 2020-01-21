Thornton will be guest speaker at Lions Club dinner

CARTHAGE — Looking back and looking ahead at community healthcare services, the Carthage Lions Club will be holding a special dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St.
“The purpose of this meeting is to start off 2020 with some fellowship, eat some good food, and bring fellow Lions, along with any others who would like to attend, information on the new hospital campus being built in West Carthage,” states a flyer on the event.
Town of Champion historian Lynn M. Thornton will present a brief history of the hospitals which preceded Carthage Area Hospital. She has been gathering information on Miss Garvin and the Community hospital in West Carthage and the Extended Care Facility run by the Sligars on State Street in Carthage.
“These two private hospitals were the forerunner of the hospital on West Street that opened on July 7, 1965,” said the historian. “Before these, there was the Carthage Hospital operated by Miss Rilla McNeil that was also a private hospital that was started in 1923.”
Looking to the future, Lion Taylour Scanlin, Carthage Area Hospital Foundation director and marketing executive, will talk about “Transforming the delivery of rural health care: A New Hospital Campus for Carthage Area Hospital.”
The evening will begin with a meeting at 6 p.m. with the Lions opening ceremony, followed by introductions, invocation and dinner.
The buffet, at a cost of $20, includes turkey with gravy, dressing, baked penne ziti, broccoli, mixed salad, rolls, coffee, tea, water and assorted cookies for dessert.
Following dinner there will be a drawing for the 50-50 pot and the Valentine raffle basket followed by the speakers.
Reservations are required by Feb. 7 by calling Lion Bruce Hazen at 315-493-1694 or emailing bhazen@twcny.rr.com.
