Threads hits 100M users within days

Threads has rocketed to 100 million users in less than a week, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Meta Platforms Inc.’s answer to Twitter has rocketed to 100 million users in less than a week, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday.

“Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend,” Zuckerberg said in a post. “That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”

