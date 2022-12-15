Trio sentenced in Whitmer kidnap plot

Paul Bellar shakes his attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick’s hand before his sentencing in Jackson County on Thursday. Bellar was convicted of materially aiding a terrorist and being a member of a gang as part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in October. Kara Berg/Detroit News/TNS

 Kara Berg

JACKSON, Mich. — Three men were sentenced Thursday to serve a minimum of seven to 12 years in prison for providing material aid to terrorists and being members of a gang in connection with the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The courtroom was packed with friends and family of the three defendants, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison, and Morrison’s father-in-law Pete Musico. The men were found guilty in October.

