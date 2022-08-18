The TikTok app button. Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

TikTok is banning influencers from posting paid political content, one of the steps the social network is taking to shore up its platform against misleading information ahead of the midterm elections.

While TikTok doesn’t allow any political advertisements, the 2020 election presented the challenge of educating influencers specifically on the rules around paid content, Eric Han, head of U.S. safety at TikTok, said Wednesday in a statement. Any posted paid political content that the company identifies will be removed.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.