Top court may limit corruption prosecutions

U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled they will put new limits on public-corruption prosecutions as they consider overturning the conviction of a onetime top aide to former New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

Hearing arguments in Washington on Monday, the justices questioned whether Joseph Percoco could be convicted of so-called honest-services fraud given that he was working for Cuomo’s reelection campaign - and not the government - during a key eight-month period in 2014. The Biden administration is defending the conviction.

