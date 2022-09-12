Top ranked U.S. colleges all cost more than $55K a year

A student walks through Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University on March 12, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard tied for third place in U.S. New & World Report’s rankings. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

The cost of higher education is climbing upward, and attending one of the top schools in the country comes with a price tag to match: Nineteen of the top 20 national universities cost $55,000 or more for a year’s tuition and fees.

The ranking comes from U.S. News & World Report, which published its list of the top colleges for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday. Princeton University earned the top spot in the national rankings, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University tied for third place. Of those, Yale is the most expensive with a year’s tuition costing $62,250, not counting room and board. Once those are factored in, students could be on the hook for a bill as high as $80,000.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.