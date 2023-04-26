Trade tensions, spying scandal loom over S. Korean leader’s visit

U.S. President Joe Biden greets South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has received the red-carpet treatment this week as Washington and Seoul mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance. Yoon’s weeklong itinerary features a high-profile summit with President Joe Biden, a glittering state banquet — an honor reserved only for the United States’ closest allies — and a joint address to Congress.

But beneath the pomp and ceremony, thorny issues are at stake. South Korean companies are worried about how Biden’s efforts to promote American manufacturing and limit the growth of China’s high-tech sector might affect them. And earlier this year, a leak of classified Pentagon documents revealed details of U.S. espionage against South Korea, embarrassing both countries and causing political headaches for Yoon.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.