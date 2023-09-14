Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee hears motions from attorneys representing Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell on Sept. 6, 2023, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has entered a not guilty plea and waived his right to appear this week at an arraignment hearing. Trump and his 18 co-defendants are charged in a 41-count indictment accusing them of scheming to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. (Jason Getz/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

 Jason Getz/Pool

ATLANTA — The Fulton County judge overseeing the sprawling election interference probe on Thursday split the case’s 19 defendants into two groups, saving former President Donald Trump from going to trial in Georgia in October.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that 17 of the defendants would be split off — or severed, in legal parlance — from Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who have demanded speedy trials and are set to be tried on Oct. 23.

