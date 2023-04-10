Trump appeals ruling that Pence has to testify to Jan. 6 grand jury

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 9, 2020. MUST CREDIT: Photo from Bloomberg.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is appealing a court decision that would require former Vice President Mike Pence to appear before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A federal judge in Washington in March rejected the former president’s effort to argue that executive privilege should block Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s office from questioning Pence.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.