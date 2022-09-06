Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23 in Tampa, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

When U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon was up for Senate confirmation in 2020, she was pointedly asked whether she’d had discussions about loyalty to then-President Donald Trump before he nominated her to Florida’s federal bench.

“No,” Cannon responded to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.