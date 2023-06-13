US-NEWS-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS-GET

Former US President Donald Trump is seen through the window of his vehicle while arriving at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on June 13, 2023. Trump is appearing in court in Miami for an arraignment regarding 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Trump arrives for Miami arraignment following indictment in classified documents case

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami where he is scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday to respond to a 37-count indictment connected to his handling of classified documents and alleged attempts to prevent the government from recovering them.

