Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the fight over government papers recovered from his Mar-a-Lago home, asking the justices to let a court-appointed special master review 100 documents with classified markings. Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday sought U.S. Supreme Court intervention in the fight over government papers recovered from his Mar-a-Lago home, asking the justices to let a court-appointed special master review 100 documents with classified markings.

The move escalates what already was an extraordinary showdown, as the Justice Department investigates whether Trump or his aides illegally took sensitive government records when he left office and obstructed repeated efforts to recover them.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.