Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

Former President Donald J. Trump said a New York law temporarily allowing people to sue over alleged sexual abuse that may have occurred decades earlier was violating the constitutional rights of “countless people,” including himself.

Trump made the argument late Wednesday in a motion to dismiss author E. Jean Carroll’s civil battery suit against him under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect Nov. 24. Carroll alleges Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. He has denied her claim.

