Trump compares probe to ‘lynching’

President Donald Trump’s likening the House impeachment inquiry to a “lynching” elicited an immediate rebuke from Democrats and several Republicans, who condemned the president’s use of a term most associated with the barbaric hanging of African American men.
“You are comparing a constitutional process to the PREVALENT and SYSTEMATIC brutal torture of people in THIS COUNTRY that looked like me?” tweeted Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Trump has tried to discredit the impeachment probe less on its merits than on how unfairly he says it’s being conducted, using terms such as “witch hunt” and “coup.” His tweet Tuesday morning seized on a word associated with killing of predominantly African Americans.
“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!”
“I resent it tremendously,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., the highest-ranking African American in the House, said. “I think that what we see here once again is this president attempting to change the narrative by using what I consider to be real caustic terms in order to change the conversation. To compare the constitutional process to something like lynching is far beneath the office of president of the United States.”
Several Republicans also denounced the comment.
“We can all disagree on the process, and argue merits,” tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., “But never should we use terms like “lynching” here. The painful scourge in our history has no comparison to politics, and @realDonaldTrump should retract this immediately. May God help us to return to a better way.”
But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended Trump, calling the impeachment process “a sham” and a “joke.”
“This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American,” Graham told reporters at the Capitol.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., offered a tempered response that stopped short of criticizing Trump.
McCarthy told reporters that lynching is “not the language I would use,” and then criticized Democrats. Asked why he wouldn’t use the term, he said, “I don’t agree with that language. Pretty simple”
While most Republicans said nothing, some seemed to support Trump’s characterization.
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., retweeted Trump’s lynching tweet and wrote, “Democrats are still angry that their chosen one, Hillary Clinton, will never be president. They want to impeach @realDonaldTrump because they know they can’t beat him at the ballot box.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.