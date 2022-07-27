Greg Jacob, former counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, testifies before the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 16 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is using a grand jury in Washington to investigate efforts by former President Donald Trump and his inner circle to create false electors and pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, and Greg Jacob, the former vice president’s chief counsel, appeared before the grand jury in recent days where they were asked by federal prosecutors about conversations they had with Trump and his allies about efforts to create and submit false elector certificates from some states Joe Biden won, according to the person, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Tribune Wire

