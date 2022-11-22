Trump heading to trial in N.Y. civil fraud case

Donald Trump s lawyer Alina Habba leaving Manhattan Supreme Court in April. Molly Crane Newman/New York Daily News

New York state’s $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump’s family real estate business is headed to trial next October.

At a fiery hearing in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Justice Arthur Engoron laid out a roadmap for Attorney General Letitia James’ case against the Trump Organization. He set a firm trial date of Oct. 2, 2023, over objections from Trump’s lawyers, who want more time to prepare.

