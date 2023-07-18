Trump is target of DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4 in National Harbor, Md. Trump says he is a target in the Justice Departmentâ€™s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

Former President Donald Trump said he has been notified that he is a target in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, signaling that he is likely to be charged with federal crimes.

In a post on his Truth Social account Tuesday, Trump said he received the notice Sunday night from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the presidential election, including the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.