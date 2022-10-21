Trump kept Iran missile details and China spy documents in Mar-a-Lago trove, report says

In an aerial view, former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Sept. 14, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

Former President Donald J. Trump reportedly kept top-secret documents detailing Iran’s missile program and U.S. spying on China stashed at his Florida resort home.

The FBI seized the sensitive documents along with about 100 classified documents in an Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, the Washington Post reported Friday.

