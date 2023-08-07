Trump lashes out as gag order deadline looms

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Thursday after his arraignment in court. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Former President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith and U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan even as the judge prepares to consider a gag order in advance of his trial for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Deriding Chutkan as “the judge of (Smith’s) dreams,” Trump called for a new jurist to be appointed to oversee his historic trial even though his defense team has not yet made any such motion in court.

Tribune Wire

