Trump lawyers seek meeting with AG Garland as decision looms in documents case

Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 9, 2022, after FBI agents searched the property. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Giorgio Viera/AFP

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have demanded a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as prosecutors appear to be wrapping up the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Claiming he has been “baselessly investigated,” Trump’s lawyers asked Garland for the sit-down in what appears to be an eleventh-hour effort to derail special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

