Trump loses appeal of order for Mark Meadows and other top aides to testify in Jan. 6 probe

Former White House chief of staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows speaks during a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress on Nov. 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

 Drew Angerer

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lost his appeal of a federal judge’s order requiring many of his top White House aides to testify in the Jan. 6 investigation.

A three-judge appeals court panel ruled that former chief of staff Mark Meadows and a raft of other aides must answer questions from the grand jury hearing evidence about Trump’s scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.