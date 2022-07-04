Trump may face criminal referral, Cheney says

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol might make a criminal referral against former President Donald Trump, the panel’s vice chair said in an interview broadcast Sunday.
Asked whether Trump should be prosecuted over his role in the attack, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told ABC’s “This Week,” “Ultimately, the Justice Department will decide that. I think we may well as a committee have a view on that.
“If you just think about it from the perspective of what kind of man knows that a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol and further incites that mob when his own vice president is under threat, when the Congress is under threat,” she continued, “it’s very chilling and I think certainly we will, you know, continue to present to the American people what we found.”
Asked whether a criminal referral from the committee is possible, Cheney said yes.
Her remarks referred to a bombshell revelation in the latest round of testimony before the committee, in which former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Trump knew people in the crowd were armed before urging them to march to the Capitol.
“I have greater concern about what it would mean if people weren’t held accountable for what’s happened here,” Cheney said when asked if she was worried about the prospect of prosecuting an ex-president.
New witnesses
Also on Sunday, members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack by supporters of Donald Trump promised further revelations, following on an ex-White House staffer’s portrayal of the former president’s outbursts of rage.
“We are following additional leads,” Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I think those leads will lead to new testimony.”
Witnesses being sought include former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, whom the committee has subpoenaed to appear Wednesday for closed-door questioning.
Committee members view Cipollone as a central figure in the dramatic moments before, during and after the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson cited what she said were legal concerns by Cipollone during her testimony last week.
“We’re in discussions with Mr. Cipollone’s counsel,” Schiff said. “I’m hopeful that we can work out bringing him in for testimony.” It’s “hard to imagine someone more at the center of things,” he said.
Cipollone can’t use a blanket claim of executive privilege to snub a subpoena to testify to the House committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren said on NBC’s “This Week.”
“That’s not an absolute immunity,” the California Democrat said. “It falls when there is something more important, and that is true in this case.”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the panel, said Hutchinson’s testimony had prompted additional witnesses to come forward, though “it’s not even just Cassidy.”
“There will be way more information,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
In her testimony, Hutchinson said Cipollone urged her to make sure Trump wouldn’t go to the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 with his supporters, some known to be armed, warning that, “We’re going to get charges of every crime imaginable if we make that movement.”
Bloomberg contributed to this report.
