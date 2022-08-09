Trump must turn over tax returns to House panel, court rules

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hilton Anatole on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Dallas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)

Former President Donald Trump has to turn over his tax returns to a congressional committee, a federal appeals court ruled.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Trump’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling allowing the tax returns to be sent to the House Committee on Ways and Means.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.