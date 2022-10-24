In this file photo from Jan. 11, 2017, Donald Trump along with his children Eric, left, Ivanka and Donald Jr. arrive for a news conference at Trump Tower in New York, accompanied by Allen Weisselberg, second from right, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization trial kicked off Monday in Manhattan, where prosecutors and lawyers for the former president’s family real estate business began a weekslong process surveying New Yorkers on their political biases.

Judge Juan Merchan estimated it would take a minimum of two weeks to find 12 unbiased New Yorkers to serve on the jury. He expects the trial to last for five or six weeks.

