ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to the 13 criminal charges recently handed up against him by a Fulton County grand juryand asked to delay his trial until after the Oct. 23 start date set for at least one of his co-defendants.
The flurry of legal action came in in a pair of brief court filings from his new lead Atlanta attorney, Steve Sadow.
In asking for Trump’s case to be severed from that of lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who has demanded a speedy trial, Sadow said that he is already committed to another two-to-three week trial taking place in Florida during that window and would also not have enough time to prepare.
Having less than two months to mount a defense against 98-page indictment, charging 19 defendants, with 41 charges, “would violate President Trump’s federal and state constitutional rights to a fair trial and due process of law,” Sadow wrote.
In addition to Chesebro, Sidney Powell has also requested a speedy trial, although the judge has yet to set a date.
Separately, Trump also acknowledged that he is waiving his right to an arraignment, which had been set for next Wednesday.
“Understanding my rights, I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the Indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court,” Trump stated in the document.
That means Trump will not be returning to Atlanta next week to formally hear the charges approved by 23 jurors earlier this month. He surrendered at the Fulton County jail a week ago on a $200,000 bond and had his photograph taken for a historic mug shot that was quickly and widely shared across social media.
Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee scheduled arraignments for all 19 defendants in the election interference case in 15-minute increments on Wednesday.
Most of the defendants, particularly those who live out of state, are expected to follow Trump’s lead. Several, including Ray Smith, Powell and Trevian Kutti, have already waived their arraignments and pleaded not guilty.
Trump was indicted on 13 charges — including racketeering, criminal solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy, false statements and writings and filing false documents — in connection with his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.
Under the terms of Trump’s bond agreement, he can’t perform any acts of witness intimidation or communicate directly or indirectly about the facts of the case with any codefendants except through his lawyers.
He also can’t make a “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against any witness or against the 30 unindicted co-conspirators named in the indictment. He also can make no threat “against the community or to any property in the community.” And, likely in light of his highly critical posts on Truth Social, the above conditions “shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or re-posts of posts made by another individual on social media.”
court proceedings will be televised
A Fulton County judge on Thursday said that all court proceedings in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants will be live streamed and televised.
Judge Scott McAfee said hearings and trials will be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel.
In an order issued Thursday, McAfee said members of the media would be allowed to use computers and cellphones inside the courtroom for non-recording purposes during court proceedings. There will be pool coverage for television and still photography.
The proceedings — especially those involving Trump himself — are expected to attract international attention.
The transparency in the county court stands in stark contrast to federal court. In Monday’s hearing on whether White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows should have his case transferred to U.S. District Court, journalists were barred from bringing cell phones, laptops and cameras into the Richard B. Russell federal building.
