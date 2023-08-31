Trump pleads not guilty in election case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

 Joe Raedle

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to the 13 criminal charges recently handed up against him by a Fulton County grand juryand asked to delay his trial until after the Oct. 23 start date set for at least one of his co-defendants.

The flurry of legal action came in in a pair of brief court filings from his new lead Atlanta attorney, Steve Sadow.

