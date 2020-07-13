Trump retweets comments that CDC is ‘lying’ about virus

President Donald Trump started the week in the fight against the coronavirus by amplifying the fact-free claim of right-wing personality Chuck Woolery that “the most outrageous lies are about COVID-19.”
As case numbers set new records daily and hospital units fill up in hot spots, Trump chose Monday to retweet the onetime “Love Connection” host’s dubious words of wisdom.
“Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust,” Woolery wrote in a tweet that Trump shared with his millions of followers.
In the face of the strong resurgence of coronavirus, some of Trump’s far right-wing MAGA supporters like Woolery, who has no medical background, have taken to denying the reality of official infection totals and attacking public health experts.
The White House is now abandoning all pretense of a cordial relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s premier pandemic doctor, who is warning that the pandemic is quickly spiraling out of control.
Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who also has no medical expertise, slammed Fauci for being wrong on several issues early in the pandemic. Fauci acknowledged that he hasn’t spoken with Trump in nearly two months.
