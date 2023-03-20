Trump lawyers move to quash Ga. report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, interacts with colleagues Donald Wakeford, left, and Nathan Wade, center, during a hearing on Jan. 24. Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

 Miguel Martinez

ATLANTA — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday moved to quash the final report of the special purpose grand jury that is recommending indictments for those who meddled with Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

The court filing also seeks to prevent the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from using any evidence derived from the special grand jury investigation, and it seeks to recuse the DA’s office from further pursuing the case.

Tribune Wire

