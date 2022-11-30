Trump’s tax returns turned over to House panel

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in 2021. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department turned over six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns to a House committee after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the release.

A spokesperson Wednesday said Treasury complied with the court’s decision.

Tribune Wire

