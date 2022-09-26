Former U.S. President Donald Trump is the subject of lawsuits and investigations ranging from fraud to inciting insurrection. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s myriad legal problems have intensified after a whirlwind week of lawsuits and court decisions that went against the embattled former president — including a civil suit filed by the New York attorney general that partly seeks to prohibit him or his adult children from ever running a company in their home state again.

It was just one of several new setbacks for Trump, as the probe into his handling of classified documents continues and unsealed court papers revealing that a writer already suing him for defamation plans to file a second lawsuit alleging he raped her, under ahistoric new law passed by New York legislators.

Tribune Wire

