Trump says Mar-a-Lago ‘under siege’ by FBI agents

Former President Donald J. Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS

Former President Donald J. Trump said Monday that his home at Mar-a-Lago had been raided by the FBI, saying that it was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

In a lengthy statement, the Republican leader called the raid unnecessary and “unannounced,” saying he had been “cooperating with the relevant Government agencies.”

