Trump search judge says ‘historical interest’ in FBI affidavit

Former president Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit in Washington on July 26. Al Drago/Bloomberg

The judge who approved the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate said “intense public and historical interest” in the FBI affidavit backing the warrant justified making an effort to unseal portions of it.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in West Palm Beach, Florida, issued a written order Monday affirming his finding from a hearing last week that the Justice Department hadn’t made its case to keep the FBI’s search-warrant affidavit completely sealed. He specifically rejected the argument that the process of proposing redactions in the affidavit would be too time consuming and burdensome — a standard argument made in such cases.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.