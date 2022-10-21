Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald J. Trump attends the U.N. Climate Action Summit in 2019, in New York City. The House Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed him to produce documents by Nov. 4 and appear for a deposition by Nov. 14. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 select committee issued a subpoena Friday to former President Donald J. Trump, ordering him to produce documents by Nov. 4 and appear for a deposition under oath by Nov. 14.

Committee members voted unanimously at the last hearings Oct. 13 to subpoena the former president as part of its investigation into what led to the insurrection. The subpoena was delivered to his lawyers Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.