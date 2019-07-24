WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suing the House Ways and Means Committee and New York state officials in an effort to block the disclosure of his state tax returns.
The lawsuit, filed July 23 in federal court in Washington, seeks an injunction that would block the application of a new state law in New York that could allow the Ways and Means panel, chaired by Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., to obtain the president’s state tax records.
The New York law, passed in May, authorized the state Department of Taxation and Finance to share tax return information with congressional committees that request them.
Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House panel filed a lawsuit to enforce its subpoena for Trump’s tax returns, calling the government’s refusal to turn over the records “an extraordinary attack” on congressional oversight.
Trump has refused to show his tax documents before or after winning the 2016 presidential election. He is the first president in modern history to buck the tradition for candidates to disclose their returns.
