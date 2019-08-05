Trump: Swift death penalty, no guns for those who pose risk

President Donald Trump on Aug. 5 responded to the massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left at least 31 people dead over the weekend with proposals that he says will help authorities stop possible shooters before they kill and get help for those with mental illness.
He also recommended stricter, swifter punishments for mass shooters, and more restrictions on who can have a gun.
“We must reform our mental health laws to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence and make sure those people not only get treatment but when necessary involuntary confinement. Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun,” the president said.
The president said he’s enlisting the help of social media companies to aid in early detection.
“We must do a better job of identifying and acting on early warning signs. I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local state and federal agencies as well as social media companies to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike,” the president said at the White House Monday morning.
He said people who are found “to pose a grave risk to public safety” should not be allowed to buy guns, adding that officials should be able to take away any guns “through rapid due process.”
“Today, I’m also directing the Department of Justice to propose legislation to ensure that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty and that this capital punishment be delivered quickly and decisively without years of needless delay,” the president said.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Monday that he and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have an agreement to push through legislation to help states adopt “red flag” laws to take firearms away from dangerous or mentally ill people.
