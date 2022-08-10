US-NEWS-TRUMP-NY-PROBE-GET

A Secret Service agent watches as Former President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at the office of the NYS Attorney General on Wednesday in New York City. Trump was deposed today by Attorney General Letitia James in her probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices after having to reschedule due to the death of his former wife Ivana Trump. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Ex-President Donald Trump refused to answer questions from the New York attorney general’s office Wednesday, providing the latest bizarre twist in the ongoing civil investigation of his real estate business.

“Under the advice of my counsel ... I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” the former Manhattan mogul said in a statement after invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

