Trump to expand ‘expedited removals’

WASHINGTON — Immigration officials will be able to more quickly arrest and deport undocumented immigrants anywhere in the United States without going before a judge under a new policy by the Trump administration July 22.
The move aggressively expands a process known as “expedited removal” — quick deportations that generally aren’t subject to judicial review. The expanded process is set to take effect July 23.
Opponents of the new policy warned that even American citizens could be at risk of being swept up in fast-track deportation procedures that aren’t overseen by a judge and don’t provide people a right to an attorney. Immigrant advocates promised to rapidly challenge the new policy in court.
Under current policy, immigration officials can apply expedited removals to speed deportations of people apprehended within 100 miles of the border and for those who have been in the country up to two weeks. .
Under the new policy, officials will be able to use the fast-track procedures anywhere in the U.S.
The expanded expedited removals increases the concern advocates already had that the quick deportations have been violating immigrants’ rights to due process.
