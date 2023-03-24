Trump warns of ‘death and destruction’ if he’s indicted

Former President Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court to disregard the Justice Departmentâ€™s decision to reject his claim of absolute immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold Trump responsible for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. (Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Former President Donald Trump Friday warned of “death and destruction” if he is indicted for paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Raising the rhetorical heat, Trump suggested that his supporters will respond with fury if he is criminally charged in the case as early as next week when a grand jury reconvenes to deliberate.

Tribune Wire

