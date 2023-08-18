Trump weighs skipping Republican debate for Tucker Carlson interview

Then-President Donald Trump gestures while speaking onstage during a rally in Duluth, Minnesota in 2018. Emilie Richardson/Bloomberg

Donald Trump is considering skipping the first Republican debate to instead sit for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to people familiar with the GOP front-runner’s plans.

An interview with Carlson, who exited Fox News earlier this year, would be a snub to the network, which is hosting Wednesday’s debate. Trump has criticized the network in recent days for its coverage of his campaign. The people familiar spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s planning.

