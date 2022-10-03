Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss walks out of Number 10 Downing Street on her way to the House of Commons for the government’s anti-inflation budget plan in London on Sept. 23. The U.K.’s new government will unveil multi-billion-pound measures aimed at supporting households and businesses hit by the highest inflation in decades. Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Prime Minister Liz Truss dropped a plan to cut taxes for the U.K.’s highest earners just 10 days after announcing it, a humiliating reversal designed to fend off a mounting rebellion within her own Conservative Party.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision in a tweet early Monday, saying “we get it, and we have listened.” He said the decision to scrap the 45% rate of income tax had become a “distraction.”

Tribune Wire

