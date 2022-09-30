Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss walks out of Number 10 Downing Street on her way to the House of Commons for the government’s anti-inflation budget plan in London on Sept. 23. The UK’s new government will unveil multi-billion-pound measures aimed at supporting households and businesses hit by the highest inflation in decades. Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

More than half of Britons think Liz Truss should quit as UK premier, according to a YouGov poll that adds to her woes less than a month into the job.

The survey on Friday underscores the damage done to Truss’s standing and that of her Conservative Party by the huge package of unfunded tax cuts her government unveiled a week ago, triggering a selloff in the pound and government bonds and leaving her party trailing the opposition Labour by a record distance.

Tribune Wire

