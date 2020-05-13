WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is seeking photographs for its annual Tug Hill Calendar Photo Contest.
The photos can be of anywhere within the Tug Hill region. Photos can be of wildlife, flowers, forests, farms, streams, landscapes and people.
The deadline to submit photos for the 2021 calendar is Friday, May 29.
Up to 10 photos may be submitted.
The following format should be used when submitting photos: Name, location, description and month taken.
Email photos or any questions to communications and marketing director Meredith Davison at mdavison@tughilltomorrow.org.
The winning photograph will be featured as the cover of the 2021 calendar, top selected photos will be featured as months, and smaller ones will be featured throughout the months.
